Corp Bregua Acquires 58,823 Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:JANX) Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:JANX) major shareholder Corp Bregua acquired 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE JANX traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,778. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

