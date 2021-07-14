CorVel Co. (NYSE:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 2,943 Shares

CorVel Co. (NYSE:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $353,483.73.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $353,820.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $307,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.72, for a total transaction of $490,880.00.

On Friday, July 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $619,065.00.

Shares of CorVel stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $136.91. 343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,241. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $140.82.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

