Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Roth Capital

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) had its target price dropped by analysts at Roth Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Corvus Gold from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Shares of KOR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. 11,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,859. The company has a market capitalization of $403.80 million, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

