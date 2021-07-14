Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:KOR remained flat at $C$3.98 during trading on Wednesday. 116,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,503. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.17 and a 12 month high of C$4.26. The firm has a market cap of C$504.71 million and a PE ratio of -22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.43.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.