Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Kimberly A. Caldbeck Sells 29,522 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Kimberly A. Caldbeck sold 29,522 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $1,133,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

COUR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.93. 23,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,026. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $148,011,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,002,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

