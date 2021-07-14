Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Covestro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Covestro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.74. Covestro has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $1.4705 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

