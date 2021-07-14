CPMG Inc Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CPMG Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of CPMG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CPMG Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,303,780. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $251.32 and a 12 month high of $365.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

