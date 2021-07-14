Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRL. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $145.08 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.29 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

