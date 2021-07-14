Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 440.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,103,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,548.21 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $941.44 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,431.58. The company has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,244.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,858.37.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.