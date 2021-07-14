Credit Agricole S A Has $376,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 16.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $215.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.23 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

