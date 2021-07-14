Credit Agricole S A Makes New $454,000 Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,599 shares of company stock worth $130,384,537 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $320.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.75 and a 52-week high of $322.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.80.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.05.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.