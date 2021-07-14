Credit Agricole S A Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 52.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $160,765,000 after buying an additional 125,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $1,985,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT opened at $127.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.59. The firm has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $91.98 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

