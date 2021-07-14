Credit Agricole S A Sells 253 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in VMware were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,429 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 33.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,485 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 111.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,450 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 22,871 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

Shares of VMW opened at $151.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.56. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 13,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,141,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 302,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,443,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,605,903 over the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

