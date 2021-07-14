Credit Agricole S A Sells 734 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3,451.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,370 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $140.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

