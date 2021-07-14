Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXSM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.99.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

