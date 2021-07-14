Credit Suisse AG Buys 68,752 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,752 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

HOPE stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.65. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.95 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

