Credit Suisse AG Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,288 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $5,804,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,431,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $616,187.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,912 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,287 shares of company stock worth $1,830,787 over the last ninety days. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

