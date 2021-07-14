Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,353 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $247,356.30. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.34. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

