Cricut, Inc. (NYSE:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $29,644,492.09 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NYSE:CRCT) major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 894,793 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.13 per share, with a total value of $29,644,492.09. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

