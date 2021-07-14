Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Cricut stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. Cricut has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.17.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,907,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,028,798 shares of company stock valued at $32,938,632 and sold 118,301 shares valued at $2,366,020.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

