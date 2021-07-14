Cricut (NYSE:CRCT) Trading Up 6.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Cricut, Inc. (NYSE:CRCT)’s share price was up 6.7% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.34. Approximately 16,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 836,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

Specifically, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.65 per share, with a total value of $7,049,500.00. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 894,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.13 per share, for a total transaction of $29,644,492.09. Insiders have purchased 1,460,907 shares of company stock valued at $48,040,016 in the last quarter.

Cricut Company Profile (NYSE:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

