Critical Review: 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) & Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 1stdibs.Com and Qurate Retail, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67 Qurate Retail 0 2 2 0 2.50

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.68%. Qurate Retail has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.04%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Qurate Retail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 11.68 -$12.53 million N/A N/A Qurate Retail $14.18 billion 0.36 $1.20 billion $2.99 4.17

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Qurate Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail 9.80% 32.63% 8.02%

Summary

Qurate Retail beats 1stdibs.Com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

