Critical Survey: Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) vs. Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grupo Financiero Banorte and Private Bancorp of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 1 0 3.00 Private Bancorp of America 0 0 2 0 3.00

Private Bancorp of America has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.47%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America 21.06% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and Private Bancorp of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte $8.68 billion 2.09 $1.67 billion N/A N/A Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.19 $10.71 million $1.94 12.53

Grupo Financiero Banorte has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats Grupo Financiero Banorte on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products. It also provides custody, investment, and administration services for workers' savings; retirement fund management services; digital debit and credit cards; wealth management equity banking, asset management, transactional, and international banking services; and remittance, Swift GPI, and trust services. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,182 branches, 8,919 ATMs, and 166,505point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Santa Fe, Mexico.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

