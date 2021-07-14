Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Up 555.6% in June

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 555.6% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE CRT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. 23,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,411. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.07. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 76.34% and a return on equity of 61.66%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

