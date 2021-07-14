CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $295.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $269.90 and last traded at $266.90, with a volume of 11461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.44.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.42.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,670 shares of company stock valued at $41,533,229. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,344,000 after acquiring an additional 150,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.77. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

