Css LLC Il Acquires New Stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 203,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,865,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $1,977,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $2,882,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

