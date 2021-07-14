Css LLC Il Acquires New Stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 157,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at $8,910,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at $8,910,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter valued at $7,425,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at $7,425,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at $6,062,000.

Forum Merger IV stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

