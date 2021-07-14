Css LLC Il Buys Shares of 129,483 Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 129,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCRU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth $6,000,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth $4,000,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth $3,259,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth about $1,920,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth about $1,800,000.

Get Roth CH Acquisition III alerts:

Roth CH Acquisition III stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.