Css LLC Il Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Css LLC Il decreased its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned 0.27% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEF. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 209,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 140,163 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 35,523 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 79,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bill Maher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $60,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,224.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rahn K. Porter purchased 5,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $50,051.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,608 shares in the company, valued at $91,653.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,793 shares of company stock worth $170,942. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is a boost from Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

