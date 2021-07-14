Css LLC Il Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Css LLC Il bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 134,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.08% of SiriusPoint as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $71,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $105,000. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 36,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $382,711.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 126,067 shares of company stock worth $1,320,250 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNT opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

