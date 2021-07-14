Css LLC Il Makes New Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Css LLC Il acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at $6,845,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at $6,176,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at $143,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at $2,988,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at $996,000.

DCRCU opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.74.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

