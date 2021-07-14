Css LLC Il Purchases New Shares in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000.

NASDAQ GPACU opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

