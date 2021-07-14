Css LLC Il Reduces Position in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)

Css LLC Il lessened its stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,784 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Concord Acquisition were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Concord Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CND opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. Concord Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

