CUE Protocol (CUE) Market Capitalization Reaches $264,983.50

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $264,983.50 and $4,698.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for $34.79 or 0.00105998 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00042809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00118087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00153368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,904.96 or 1.00259123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.38 or 0.00948767 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.