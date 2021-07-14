Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CGEM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Cullinan Oncology stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.86. 431,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -4.90. Cullinan Oncology has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $17,229,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $43,727,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $16,828,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $2,667,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $2,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

