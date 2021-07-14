CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.16 million.CURO Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.300 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group stock opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 87,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $1,543,329.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,928.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,183,590 shares of company stock valued at $18,823,726 over the last three months. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.