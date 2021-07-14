CUTcoin Price Hits $0.15 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000469 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $21.72 million and $364.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00054090 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00036200 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00260940 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000523 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00035626 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 145,437,908 coins and its circulating supply is 141,437,908 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

