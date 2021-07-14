CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 30,333 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Redfin worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,066 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,324,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 874.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,805,000 after purchasing an additional 617,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Redfin by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 268,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of RDFN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.20. 5,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,441.75 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. Analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,936,184 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.