CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 63,002 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 684.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,213 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,002 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.75. 24,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.