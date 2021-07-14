CWA Asset Management Group LLC Invests $4.59 Million in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,359,000 after purchasing an additional 456,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 295,559 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,540 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,419,000 after purchasing an additional 184,471 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $133.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,135. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.32. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.51 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. Benchmark lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

