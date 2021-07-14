CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 24,468 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 297,683 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 201,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,193,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $184.45. 156,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,088,926. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $335.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist reduced their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

