CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 287 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.86.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.82. 28,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

