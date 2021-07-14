CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,675 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 193,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,081,182. The firm has a market cap of $265.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.