Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Cybin alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLXPF opened at $2.70 on Monday. Cybin has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $400.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cybin (CLXPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.