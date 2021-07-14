CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives $10.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 25,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,490. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40,484 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 95.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 73,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

