Dai Trading Up 0.1% This Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $5.48 billion and approximately $332.48 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00051639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.64 or 0.00851587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005339 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00042813 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,477,444,620 coins and its circulating supply is 5,477,444,131 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

