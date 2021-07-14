Dana Incorporated to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dana in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -164.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 400.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 916.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dana during the first quarter valued at $251,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

