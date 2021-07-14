Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Danaher by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Danaher by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in Danaher by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.60.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $276.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $181.18 and a 1-year high of $280.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

