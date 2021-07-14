Daniel G. Queenan Sells 6,700 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $593,285.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.66. 15,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.96. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2,548.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 244,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 235,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 135,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

