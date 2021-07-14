Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

DQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.66 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.33.

NYSE:DQ opened at $72.35 on Tuesday. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,183 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $79,224,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,196 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,102,000 after purchasing an additional 841,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

